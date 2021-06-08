WinniOpoly offer to benefit Children’s Auction

GILFORD — With Father’s Day approaching and family gatherings and celebrations planned this summer, Community Challenge Tagg Team is offering a way to pick up a fun game that the whole family will enjoy while supporting local kids and families.
Similar to the ever popular Monopoly game, the WinniOpoly game features 30 businesses and stops around the Lakes Region. A $10 coupon will be mailed to Children’s Auction supporters after donating $10 to Tagg Team via this online link: www.childrensauction.com/challenge. The purchase price of the game with the discount coupon is $49.95 and is only available at Gilford Country Store, Nahamsha Gifts in Meredith and Live Love Lake in Wolfeboro.
Address questions to Tagg Team Captain Judi Taggart at 603-493-9524 or email tagtem@metrocast.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.