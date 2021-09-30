WOLFEBORO — In October, Winnies, which offers the first slipper sock/oversock combination on the market, is the Wright Museum’s business partner of the month. The partnership is part of the museum’s Business Partner program.
“This is a fun way for us to work with local businesses and spread the word,” said The Wright Executive Director Mike Culver.
During the month of October, Winnies will provide a 20 percent discount on its products with the promo code, WRIGHT. In return, the museum will provide half-off admission for up to two people in one party with a Winnies receipt, dated Oct. 1 through Oct. 31.
Kara Brunetta creator of Winnies, expressed excitement in working with The Wright. “I believe in the importance of remembering history, and I feel lucky our local town has such a wonderful museum for generations to enjoy,” she said. “It is an honor to partner with the Wright Museum.”
Culver said this is the first time the museum has worked with Winnies.
“It’s great to work with a local entrepreneur who is actively promoting Wolfeboro itself,” he said. “I’m amazed at her product.”
Brunetta said the idea of Winnies was conceived at her cottage in Wolfeboro on “a chilly winter’s evening in 2017.” At the time, she was enjoying time with her family in front of the fire, venturing in and out to bring in firewood throughout the night.
“Each time, I had to take my cozy, thick slipper socks off to put my shoes on,” she noted. “The more trips in and out over the season, arms filled with firewood and struggling to remove my shoes at the door, I knew there had to be a better way...Winnies, named after Lake Winnipesaukee, was born.”
To learn more about Winnies, visit winniessocks.com.
To learn more about The Wright, visit wrightmuseum.org.
