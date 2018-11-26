LACONIA — WinnAero will hold teacher workshops for professional development this December.
The group also recently elected two board members to new roles as president and vice president. Karen Mitchell, a teacher from New Hampton, has assumed the role of president of the WinnAero board, and Marcy Dembiec of Holderness was elected vice president. Dembiec is a licensed pilot with private and commercial aircraft ratings, and over 800 flying hours. Mitchell is currently taking flight lessons.
The upcoming workshops are under the leadership of Gilford High technology and engineering educator Dan Caron. He has been recognized as a Technology Teacher of Excellence and organized the recent NEATT Conference held at Lakes Region Community College.
Workshops start Dec. 1, with Aircraft Systems and Airports, and continue Dec. 15, with the Air Environment. These workshops for teachers utilize the nationally-recognized Civil Air Patrol educational teaching modules. Additional modules will be offered by Caron in the spring.
“The beauty of these workshops is how we present the material,” Caron said. “Each teacher attending will actually do the same activities they would ask their students to do in a classroom setting,” Caron added. Each full-day workshop will be held in the conference room of the Laconia Airport Main Terminal Building, starting at 8:30 a.m., and concluding at 3:30 p.m. Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be provided by WinnAero.
The cost of the workshops is $75 for non-Civil Air Patrol members, and $40 for members. Attendees will receive a certificate indicating successful completion of seven hours of STEM Professional Development for use with their school district.
To register, or for more information, contact Dan Caron at dan.caron@winnaero.org.
