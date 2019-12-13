SALEM — One of the northeast's most popular and well-designed powersports racing venues will play a key role in helping local snocross teams prepare for the coming season.
Winchester Speedpark will be the site of a snocross practice facility this December. Practice sessions are slated for Dec. 14-15 and Dec. 21-22.
“There is always a need for teams to practice before any new season gets the first green light,” new series general manager Shawn Longbook said. “Out in Minnesota on the national level, they've been getting ready for Duluth at practice facilities in Aurora and Hill City for many years.”
Racers around New England and New York are anxious to get on the snow as soon as possible.
“We understand the need for athletes to get back into their rhythm and test out their new race sleds. I'm super excited to have Winchester Speedpark on board with us. Deb and Fran McNamara are great people, and they have the facility to do this right. They'll play a key role in our season.”
Along with having a practice facility, the venue will play host to a points race.
On Jan. 11-12, 2020, the series will kick off a new era of sanctioned snocross in New England. One of the series’ partners, daSilva Motorsports of Plaistow and Moultonborough, will have a strong presence at Winchester Speedpark and is providing a pair of Can-Am ATVs for use by officials. The dealership was founded by Paul daSilva, Chuck daSilva, and Marc Gelormini in August 1999.
