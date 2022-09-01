WOLFEBORO — Wolfeboro Friends of Music will present a concert featuring classical pianist Svetlana Smolina at Brewster Academy's Anderson Hall on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m. Known for her “dazzling effects", Smolina has performed, recorded, and collaborated with famous musicians in major world music centers.
Listed among The Best Pianists of the 21st Century, Smolina has been described as “an outstanding pianist with luxuriant tone” and as “mesmerizing and dynamic.”
Smolina is a grand prize winner of piano competitions including Citta Di Senigallia International, Kingsville, William Byrd Young Artists, and a prize winner of Murray Dranoff International Duo and Shreveport Symphony Wideman piano competitions.
Her program will include works by F. Liszt, F. Chopin, P. Tchaikovsky, and S. Rachmaninoff.
The audience is encouraged, but not required, to be vaccinated and to wear masks. Tickets are available at Avery Insurance, Black's Paper & Gift Store, wfriendsofmusic.org and at the door. High school students with identification and children accompanied by an adult ticket purchaser will be admitted free of charge. For more information, visit wfriendsofmusic.org or call 603-569-2151.
Brewster Academy's Anderson Hall is located at 80 Academy Drive.
