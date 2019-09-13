The walkability of the Wetlands Walk boardwalk has improved over the last three weeks! The Student Conservation Association (SCA) has placed new supports on top of the new helical piles to reduce the sideways slopes. They also have leveled much of the surface, although some toe trippers remain for future projects. The SCA had planned to use block and tackle to lift sections of the boardwalk, but their efficiency increased thanks to the loan of farm jacks by Roberts LLC, so they were able to accomplish more than originally planned. By [or since] Saturday 9/14, the ”danger” tape will be down and the public welcome to return.
The next volunteer day will be September 25 (Wednesday) as part of United Ways’ Day of Caring. In addition to caring for the boardwalk, there are pollinator gardens to manage, invasive species to remove, and former parts of the boardwalk to disassemble so pieces can be reused. If you are interested, please email Jan at wetlandswalk@myfairpoint.net or call 707-9760. For more information visit www.belknapccd.org.
The boardwalk improvements are being accomplished thanks to grants from the NH Recreational Trails Program, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s New England’s Forests and Rivers Fund, and the NH Mooseplate Program.
