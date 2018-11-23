SANDWICH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Gallery in Sandwich will kick off its 2018-2019 Artist Lecture Series on Tuesday, Dec. 4, with a lecture by Andrea Wasserman on Visual Notation. The program will take place at the Doris L. Benz Community Center in Sandwich.
Wasserman is a highly accomplished artist with public art installations throughout the United States. Visual notation, like musical notation, is the articulation of pitch, rhythm, and tempo in the textures of patterns, landscape, and growth. It is the visual notation — the examination of place and patterns — that defines this work. From drawings to large installations with long sequences of patterns in glass, stone, and wood, the work offers a place of contemplation and refuge.
What lies beyond the interstices of site and patterns may reveal the presence of shifting impermanence. The result is a luminous interplay that hovers between the radiant beauty of what is revealed and the elusive liquidity of light and shadow.
Wasserman received a bachelor of fine arts degree from the Rhode Island School of Design in 1983 and a master’s degree from Cranbrook Academy of Art in 1992. From recent large-scale public art installations in collaboration with Elizabeth Billings to singular studio projects, her work is an inquiry that explores multi-layered patterned sequences. Each project, its own unique investigation, features patterns that map the underlying defining elements of place.
The Benz Center is located at 18 Heard Road in Center Sandwich. Attendance is free to the public. Doors open at 6:45 p.m., with light refreshments, and the lecture begins at 7. Registration is not required, but intent to attend is appreciated and may be sent by email to sandwichcrafteducation@gmail.com.
