LACONIA — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1670 will be holding a continuous membership drive every weekend for the rest of the year.
Veterans are invited to stop in. Anyone who's not sure if they qualify is invited to learn more about full membership, auxiliary membership, and national home membership.
Throughout the year the post offers a variety of events including karaoke, meat bingo, pool tournaments, and bands.
VFW Post 1670 is at 143 Court St.
