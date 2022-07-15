PLYMOUTH — Vendors and sponsors wanted for the annual Plymouth town wide yard sale Saturday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (rain or shine). Sites include a huge community group site at the Plymouth Municipal Airport, 311 Quincy Road, several organization sites, and yard sale locations throughout Plymouth. Community site vendors may register up to the day of the sale.
Each registered yard sale site will have a number on the map to help shoppers find it and will display a yellow sign to show they have supported the Bridge House Fund 4 Veterans. Sponsors, group sites and map sellers will be featured on the map.
Vendors keep all their sale money. Only sponsorships, donations, registrations, and map sales go to the fund.
Maps will be sold for $2 at the community site, downtown Plymouth, various sites on the day of the sale.
Get registration forms from sheila@coppertoppe.com at the Bridge House or Grafton County Senior Center. You may also register at: tbhshelterorg.presencehost.net/how-to-help/donate.html. Be sure to click the Fund 4 Our Veterans, put “yard sale” and your sale location in the yard sale field.
Make checks payable to “Fund 4 Our Veterans” with “yard sale” on the memo line. Deliver or mail to: The Bridge House ATT: Yard Sale, 260 Highland Street, Plymouth, NH 03264.
Bridge House Shelter is a non-profit facility serving individuals and families of the Lakes Region, Grafton County and North Country New Hampshire as they work to transition to permanent housing.
Every veteran is welcomed and served, supporting the national mandate to end veteran homelessness. The Fund 4 Veterans helps a veteran pay for special needs and activities of daily living.
To learn more about how you can help, visit: tbhshelter.org/ or call 603-536-7631 weekdays.
