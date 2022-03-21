LACONIA — The Laconia-Gilford Lions Club joins with the Green Sanctuary Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Society in their latest soft plastic collection drive on Saturday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be held in front of the little white UU Church at 127 Pleasant Street in Laconia.
The clubs are collecting plastic grocery bags, vegetable bags, bubble wrap, newspaper sleeves, bread bags, air packing bags, dry cleaning bags, wood pellet bags, ice bags, cereal box liners, plastic fills labeled with #2 or #4 recycling symbols. The clubs are not collecting hard plastics and are no longer able to accept pet food bags.
Each and every piece of clean plastic is sent to Maine via the way station in Hannaford’s in Gilford to be repurposed into composite decking and outdoor furniture.
The last collection netted 237 lbs. of plastic. Each time we hold the event, our total increases. This is due to the Interact Club at LHS students plus the Taylor Community which have set up plastic collection bins and because of the efforts of many individuals and families.
