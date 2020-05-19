DURHAM — The following students graduated from the University of New Hampshire on May 16 during a virtual celebration. A traditional, in-person commencement ceremony will be scheduled at a future date yet to be determined:

Alton

Megan Cully graduated with a master of education degree in elementary education

Ronda Fernald graduated with a master of education degree in educational studies

Daniel Krivitsky graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, accounting

Victoria Rice graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, accounting

Jacob Woodrow graduated with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, accounting

Alton Bay

Angela Brophy graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in math education degree

Joshua Thibeault graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in civil engineering degree

Belmont

Courtney Clairmont graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in human development and family studies

Reileigh Clark graduated with a bachelor of science degree in human development and family studies

Ryan Contois graduated cum laude with a bachelor of computer science degree

Veronica Harris graduated with a bachelor of science degree in biomedical science, medical laboratory science

Cameron Paquette graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, accounting

Center Barnstead

Alexis Gilbert graduated with a bachelor of science degree in environmental conservation and sustainability

Kayley Hoyt graduated with high honors and an associate of science degree in veterinary technology

Kelsey Hoyt graduated with a bachelor of science degree in human development and family studies

Patrick Kaplan graduated with a bachelor of science degree in biology

Katherine Lesnyk graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in health management and policy

Gilmanton

Christine Bond graduated with a master's degree in social work

Margaret Fillion graduated with a bachelor of science in civil engineering degree

Karim Naji graduated with a doctorate degree in philosophy in civil engineering

Owen Trindade graduated with a bachelor of science in chemical engineering degree

Deanna Whitmore graduated with a master's degree in social work

Gilmanton Iron Works

Cortlynn Danby graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, marketing

Laconia

Aliza Gray graduated with a master's degree in educational studies

Martin Hecka graduated with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, finance

Ali Sekou graduated with a master of arts degree in community development policy and practice

Emily Woods graduated with a master's degree in social work

Gilford

Cassidy Bartlett graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, marketing

Marek Blais graduated with a master of science degree in accounting

Bethany Clarke graduated with a master of fine arts degree in writing

Kayla Dillon graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, finance

Olivia Edson graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in electrical engineering degree

Samantha Lulka graduated with a master of science degree in accounting

Carter Mercer graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, information systems and business analytics

Shannon Mercer graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology

Hannah Saulnier graduated with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, finance

Tyler Swarthout graduated with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, marketing.

David Walker graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in biomedical science, medical and veterinary science

Meredith

Jessica Burrows graduated with a doctorate of philosophy degree in education

Natalie Compton graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in occupational therapy

Dillon Dow graduated with a bachelor of computer science degree

Timothy McCarthy graduated with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, entrepreneurial studies

Jordan Murray graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, marketing

Tyler Taggett graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in civil engineering degree

Moultonborough

Jacob Baker graduated with a bachelor of science in computer engineering degree

Gwenyth Fifield graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in genetics

Brian Hunter graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in communication

Colleen Keyes graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in history

Mitchell Mattice graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in electrical engineering degree

Hannah Ziegele graduated with a bachelor of science degree in biomedical science, medical and veterinary science

Northfield

Joseph Marcoux graduated with an associate of science degree in applied animal science

Plymouth

Taylor Gagne graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in neuroscience and behavior

Julia Hatfield graduated with a bachelor of science degree in health management and policy

Jennifer Howes graduated with a bachelor of science degree in nutrition and wellness

Francesco Lapitino graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering degree

Haylie Qualey graduated with a bachelor of science degree in nursing

Kyle Sanders graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering degree

Christopher Schwartz graduated with a bachelor of computer science degree

Gregory Smola graduated with a master of social work degree

Sanbornton

Nicolas Weisman graduated with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, finance

