DURHAM — The following students graduated from the University of New Hampshire on May 16 during a virtual celebration. A traditional, in-person commencement ceremony will be scheduled at a future date yet to be determined:
Alton
Megan Cully graduated with a master of education degree in elementary education
Ronda Fernald graduated with a master of education degree in educational studies
Daniel Krivitsky graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, accounting
Victoria Rice graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, accounting
Jacob Woodrow graduated with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, accounting
Alton Bay
Angela Brophy graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in math education degree
Joshua Thibeault graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in civil engineering degree
Belmont
Courtney Clairmont graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in human development and family studies
Reileigh Clark graduated with a bachelor of science degree in human development and family studies
Ryan Contois graduated cum laude with a bachelor of computer science degree
Veronica Harris graduated with a bachelor of science degree in biomedical science, medical laboratory science
Cameron Paquette graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, accounting
Center Barnstead
Alexis Gilbert graduated with a bachelor of science degree in environmental conservation and sustainability
Kayley Hoyt graduated with high honors and an associate of science degree in veterinary technology
Kelsey Hoyt graduated with a bachelor of science degree in human development and family studies
Patrick Kaplan graduated with a bachelor of science degree in biology
Katherine Lesnyk graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in health management and policy
Gilmanton
Christine Bond graduated with a master's degree in social work
Margaret Fillion graduated with a bachelor of science in civil engineering degree
Karim Naji graduated with a doctorate degree in philosophy in civil engineering
Owen Trindade graduated with a bachelor of science in chemical engineering degree
Deanna Whitmore graduated with a master's degree in social work
Gilmanton Iron Works
Cortlynn Danby graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, marketing
Laconia
Aliza Gray graduated with a master's degree in educational studies
Martin Hecka graduated with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, finance
Ali Sekou graduated with a master of arts degree in community development policy and practice
Emily Woods graduated with a master's degree in social work
Gilford
Cassidy Bartlett graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, marketing
Marek Blais graduated with a master of science degree in accounting
Bethany Clarke graduated with a master of fine arts degree in writing
Kayla Dillon graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, finance
Olivia Edson graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in electrical engineering degree
Samantha Lulka graduated with a master of science degree in accounting
Carter Mercer graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, information systems and business analytics
Shannon Mercer graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology
Hannah Saulnier graduated with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, finance
Tyler Swarthout graduated with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, marketing.
David Walker graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in biomedical science, medical and veterinary science
Meredith
Jessica Burrows graduated with a doctorate of philosophy degree in education
Natalie Compton graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in occupational therapy
Dillon Dow graduated with a bachelor of computer science degree
Timothy McCarthy graduated with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, entrepreneurial studies
Jordan Murray graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, marketing
Tyler Taggett graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in civil engineering degree
Moultonborough
Jacob Baker graduated with a bachelor of science in computer engineering degree
Gwenyth Fifield graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in genetics
Brian Hunter graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in communication
Colleen Keyes graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in history
Mitchell Mattice graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in electrical engineering degree
Hannah Ziegele graduated with a bachelor of science degree in biomedical science, medical and veterinary science
Northfield
Joseph Marcoux graduated with an associate of science degree in applied animal science
Plymouth
Taylor Gagne graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in neuroscience and behavior
Julia Hatfield graduated with a bachelor of science degree in health management and policy
Jennifer Howes graduated with a bachelor of science degree in nutrition and wellness
Francesco Lapitino graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering degree
Haylie Qualey graduated with a bachelor of science degree in nursing
Kyle Sanders graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering degree
Christopher Schwartz graduated with a bachelor of computer science degree
Gregory Smola graduated with a master of social work degree
Sanbornton
Nicolas Weisman graduated with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, finance
