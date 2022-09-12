SLA

Join SLA on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m., at Squam Lakes Association headquarters. This month's talk is about bicycle adventures from Tyler Durham, the parks and adventure program manager at the Waterville Valley Rec. Dept. (Courtesy photo)

HOLDERNSS — The Squam Speaker Series is held throughout the year on Wednesday evenings. Join SLA on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m., at Squam Lakes Association headquarters. This month's talk is about bicycle adventures from Tyler Durham, the parks and adventure program manager at the Waterville Valley Rec. Dept.

Bicycles are amazing tools for exploring. After traversing far corners of distant continents, Tyler has moved back to the Lakes Region, and is excited to be once again exploring far corners of nearby communities. In this presentation, Tyler will be sharing some tips for traveling by bike, offering some local route recommendations, and answering your questions about riding in this area, cycling with children, or tackling an ambitious self-supported tour.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.