Join SLA on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m., at Squam Lakes Association headquarters. This month's talk is about bicycle adventures from Tyler Durham, the parks and adventure program manager at the Waterville Valley Rec. Dept. (Courtesy photo)
HOLDERNSS — The Squam Speaker Series is held throughout the year on Wednesday evenings. Join SLA on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m., at Squam Lakes Association headquarters. This month's talk is about bicycle adventures from Tyler Durham, the parks and adventure program manager at the Waterville Valley Rec. Dept.
Bicycles are amazing tools for exploring. After traversing far corners of distant continents, Tyler has moved back to the Lakes Region, and is excited to be once again exploring far corners of nearby communities. In this presentation, Tyler will be sharing some tips for traveling by bike, offering some local route recommendations, and answering your questions about riding in this area, cycling with children, or tackling an ambitious self-supported tour.
Tyler Durham is the parks and adventure program manager for the Town of Waterville Valley Recreation Department. He is a lifelong cyclist who has been traveling the roads and trails of the Lakes Region since the last century. You may have seen him picking up groceries in a well-loved messenger bag, pulling a refrigerator to the dump, or dragging a banjo to Canada and back. His most frequent cargo these days is much more talkative and likes to point out excavators, airplanes and animals.
To register for this program, head to Squamlakes.org or call 603-968-7336. Registration is limited to 20 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.