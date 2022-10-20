HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association this November for the Squam Range Hiking Series, where throughout the month, participants will hike all seven of the peaks along the Squam Range. You do not need to be pursuing the Squam Ranger title to participate in these free guided hikes.

Squam Rangers are a dedicated group of hikers who have conquered 50 miles of trails in the Squam Watershed. Proceeds from this program support the SLA's annual trail maintenance efforts. You'll receive the Squam Ranger kit that includes a t-shirt, trail guide and map, trail log and a day pack with sign up. After hiking all 50 trails you'll be presented with a Squam Ranger patch, baseball cap, and a certificate. To learn more about the program or to sign up for these hikes, head to Squamlakes.org/calendar.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.