HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association this November for the Squam Range Hiking Series, where throughout the month, participants will hike all seven of the peaks along the Squam Range. You do not need to be pursuing the Squam Ranger title to participate in these free guided hikes.
Squam Rangers are a dedicated group of hikers who have conquered 50 miles of trails in the Squam Watershed. Proceeds from this program support the SLA's annual trail maintenance efforts. You'll receive the Squam Ranger kit that includes a t-shirt, trail guide and map, trail log and a day pack with sign up. After hiking all 50 trails you'll be presented with a Squam Ranger patch, baseball cap, and a certificate. To learn more about the program or to sign up for these hikes, head to Squamlakes.org/calendar.
Mt. Morgan & Mt. Percival — Thursday, Nov. 3, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
On this 5.1 mile loop hike participants will scramble over rock faces, climb ladders, go through caves and summit Mt. Morgan and Mt Percival. The group will have lunch with a spectacular view of Squam Lake before descending down. This hike is considered by many to be challenging. You must be comfortable with heights and rock scrambling. Hikers should be experienced and capable of hiking 1.5 miles per hour on steep terrain, have good balance, and be steady on their feet. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Mt. Livermore — Monday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
On this 3.3 mile loop hike participants will begin at Burleigh Farm along Old Highway Trail then make a gradual ascent to the Crawford Ridgepole Trail where they will switch back their way up to Mt. Livermore. After eating lunch and soaking up the view, the group will hike along the ridge to Old Mountain Road trail, which is an old carriage road that will take lead back to Old Highway trail.
This hike is a moderately challenging route. Hikers should be experienced and capable of hiking 1.5 miles per hour on steep terrain, have good balance, and be steady on their feet. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
