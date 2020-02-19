LACONIA — The 1957 film 'Twelve Angry Men' will be shown Saturday, Feb. 29, 7 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia.
The film explores issues of equal treatment by the legal system, the search for truth, consensus-building among personalities, and the ability of an individual to effect change— in an entertaining manner. The film stars Henry Fonda and features a cast including Lee J. Cobb, Ed Begley, Jack Warden, E. G. Marshall, Martin Balsam, Robert Webber, Jack Klugman, and John Fielder. It was nominated for Academy Awards for best picture, director, and screenplay adaptation.
The screening, hosted by the society’s Social Justice Committee, will have a group discussion following the film, with snacks, beverages and desert. All are welcome and admission is free. The church is located at 172 Pleasant St.
