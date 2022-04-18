Steve Marchand was the featured speaker at the recent in person meeting of Tri-Town Democrats of Barnstead, Gilmanton, and Alton. Born in Manchester to Canadian immigrant parents, Steve first gained widespread fame as a very young Mayor of Portsmouth starting in 2006. He later ran for NH Governor in 2016 and 2018. Since that time he has been running Move The Goalposts NH, an advocacy organization, and he co-hosts a Granite State Matters podcast.
According to Steve, the reference to moving the goalposts comes from the increasing shift of the Republican Party towards the right. In New Hampshire, this has meant that the GOP no longer supports issues that were previously common ground for both major parties, such as reproductive rights and public education. In other words, the GOP has moved the goalposts so far to the right that moderates may now be looking for a new home.
The next Tri-Town meeting will be on Monday, May 2 in Gilmanton, with Dr. Tom Sherman, newly announced candidate for NH Governor, as the speaker. To join the event, email tritowndems@gmail.com.
