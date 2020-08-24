LACONIA — The Lakes Region Planning Commission’s Transportation Technical Advisory Committee will hold an informal discussion of projects proposed by LRPC member municipalities for consideration for the state’s Ten Year Transportation Plan for 2023-2032 on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2-4 p.m., via Zoom conference. Formal prioritization of project proposals will take place in October.
There are two ways for the public to access the meeting, by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89189774353 or calling 929-205-6099 and entering meeting ID 891 8977 4353. For instructions, visit LakesRPC.org.
Anyone who has trouble accessing the meeting can call 603-279-5334 or email admin@lakesrpc.org for assistance.
The LRPC TAC encourages the public to provide input. For additional information, call 603-279-5340.
