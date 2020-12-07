LACONIA — As America moves toward becoming a cashless society, The Salvation Army is making it easier for donors to give back during the Christmas season by making a gift with Apple Pay or Google Pay at the iconic Red Kettles.
The Salvation Army has placed smart chips and QR codes on Red Kettle signs across the county, allowing shoppers to simply “bump” or scan their phones to make a digital donation.
Shoppers will be directed to a custom donation page that accepts Apple or Google payment options. The funds will then be distributed to local Salvation Army units based on the donor’s billing ZIP code, and an email receipt will be sent directly to their phone.
Kettle Pay makes it even easier for donors to join The Salvation Army’s fight for good. It provides an opportunity for people to fight for the millions of Americans experiencing poverty by raising money for Salvation Army programs in their communities, including food for the hungry, shelter for the homeless and Christmas assistance for families in need. It is contactless and can be a great way to give quickly and locally.
Donations are accepted at any of the more than 25,000 traditional Red Kettles found on street corners and in front of stores, online at Give.SalvationArmyUSA.org, or on your phone by texting KETTLE to 91999.
To learn more about The Salvation Army in the #FightForGood, visit https://www.salvationarmyusa.org
