The most recent soft plastics collection drive jointly hosted by the Laconia-Gilford Lions Club and the Green Sanctuary Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia filled 18 50-gallon bags of plastics totally 162 lbs. These were delivered to a Maine company which recycles them into composite decking, railing and deck furniture.
The Club would like to recognize the participation of the Laconia High School Interact Club who helped in this effort.
The next collection drive will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the little white UU Church located at 172 Pleasant Street. Start setting aside all your leftover holiday plastics now and be part of the event.
