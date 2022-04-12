MOULTONBOROUGH — The HUB Community Group will hold another public presentation of the proposed designs of The HUB – Moultonborough Community, Activity and Aquatic Centre on Wednesday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the Moultonborough community auditorium. This will be live streamed on www.townhallstreams.com.
The HUB Community Group is a private citizens group working on building a community center in Moultonborough on the former Lions Club property on Old Rte. 109. The proposed designs for a needs-based facility were developed after meetings with stakeholders of the current Moultonborough Function Hall and numerous conversations with community members.
If anyone would like to donate, a check can be mailed to FOTMCC, PO Box 711, Moultonborough, NH 03254, visit the website www.thehubmoultonborough.com or text THEHUB to 41444. The HUB is looking for people who would like to volunteer to help with fundraising activities. If anyone would like to volunteer, send an email to friendsofmborocc@gmail.com.
