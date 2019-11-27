GILMANTON — The Gilmanton Year-Round Library has become, over the last ten years, an integral part of the community. The GYRL has become a town partner, providing valuable, free tools and resources to help residents of all ages and backgrounds.
The GYRL, in its efforts to provide and expand quality library resources for residents, is encouraging donations to its annual giving opportunity, the Giving Tree.
The goal of the Giving Tree is to raise $20,000 to help support programs for children, teens, adults and families, and a comprehensive assortment of traditional library offerings.
All donors will be honored with their names placed on the official GYRL Giving Tree displayed at the library, or choose to remain anonymous.
Donations may be made by visiting www.gyrla.org, or by check made out to the Gilmanton Year-Round Library. All donations are tax-deductible.
The GYRL, a non-profit, relies on donations to bridge the gap between town funding and operating costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.