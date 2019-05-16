25th annual community yard sale to be held in Meredith May 18

MEREDITH — On Saturday, May 18, antique enthusiasts, collectors, and bargain hunters will shop at the 25th Annual Community Yard Sale, sponsored by the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce. The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at over 30 locations in Meredith, Center Harbor and Moultonborough.
In addition to front yard sales, several businesses and organizations will also participate. A sale will be held at the Center Harbor Congregational Church.
Trinity Episcopal Church on Route 25 will hold a sale, and the Calvary Bible Church, 6 Saint James St., will hold a multi-family sale. On Winona Road, the Meredith Historical Society will offer a variety of items at the Farm Museum. The Friends of the Library will have their annual book sale at the Meredith Public Library.
Individual sales will take place in neighborhoods including Sky View Circle, Mile Point, along Meredith Neck as well as at the Waukewan Village Association on Waukewan Road. Associates of the Salmon Press will hold a sale at the Water Street location of the Meredith News.
The Community Yard Sale will be held rain or shine, and maps identifying the locations of the sales will be available beginning at 8 a.m. at the Chamber of Commerce Information Center at 272 Daniel Webster Highway. Signs will also be posted at the individual locations. This event is sponsored by the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information about the event, call 603-279-6121.
