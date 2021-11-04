GILFORD — Community Challenge Team Gilford Hills Tennis & Fitness Club will be hosting a tennis and racquetball tournament on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with all proceeds being donated to the Lakes Region Children’s Auction. Participants can sign up to play singles, doubles, or mixed doubles with a donation for one category or all three.
“There will also be a food and cash bar, plus door prizes and an award for the best holiday costume,” said team co-captain Jennifer Kelley, who also serves as executive director for the Children’s Auction. “Be ready for some fun!”
Participants can also purchase "Let’s Replay the Point” for themselves or friends that are playing.
To register, call Gilford Hills Tennis & Fitness Club at 603-293-7546 or donate online and note that it’s for the Gilford Hills Tennis event: www.givegab.com/teams/gilford-hills-tennis-fitness-club-899bf324-2593-4f08-9737-b7d58d86eb2d.
