ALTON — The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests is planning to improve the visitor experience at Mt. Major by repairing drainage and erosion problems at the base of the Main (Blue) Trail. The work will involve repairing, resurfacing, and properly draining around 100 feet at the bottom of the trail as it leaves the parking lot.
The lot will be temporarily closed during construction. The closure will start after Labor Day and is anticipated to last four weeks.
The lot will be closed and fenced off so heavy equipment and material may be brought in safely. Visitors to Mt. Major may still park along Route 11 and will be directed along the southerly edge of the parking lot to the trailhead for the Boulder (Orange) Trail. A temporary trail detour from Boulder Trail to the Main Trail will be built to provide hiker access to all trails.
For updates about the project, visit forestsociety.org.
