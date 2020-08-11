Referred to as the backbone of the Pub Mania event, the 31 teams and 75 team captains had begun to wonder if or how the 24-hour barstool challenge would happen in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I think we all were wondering if we’d be able to pull it off this year” said Greg Peverly, co-Team Captain of Verani Realty and winner of the 2019 Outstanding Participation Award. “So when we were called about this new event, I think we were anticipating some kind of change. Our colleagues here at Verani understand this is not about the event, it’s about the kids.”
Meghan Dodds is the new team captain for Laconia Harley Davidson, winner of last year’s Top Dollar contest. “Last year's team set the bar very high,” said Dodds, marketing manager at LHD. “But we’re fortunate to have the backing of owners Steve and Anne Deli, who are very supportive of the Children’s Auction. We’re excited about this new version.”
Holly Ruggeiri has been a Pub Mania team captain for the Ladies of the Lake squad for the last five years, and now is taking on the role of co-chair for the new challenge event. “We know it will be extremely difficult to top last year’s overall fundraising total” said Ruggieri, “so our goal this year is to double the number of teams and be positioned for growth in 2021 and beyond. Having the Pub Mania teams step up for this new event gives us some real momentum.”
The Pub Mania teams participating in the 2020 "It’s for the Kids Community Challenge" include:
Amoskeag Beverages: John Valliere & Tim Quinn
Bar Hum Bugs: Stephanie Caldon
Barstool Bankers: Becky Reposa, Stacy Trites, Jami Bourdeau & Kristi Maciejewski
Birdies for a Cause: Allison Mitzel & Rachael Rollins
Blue Angels: Faith Francis
BNH We Got This Warriors: Cindy Audia & Jim Glover
Body Covers: Sarah Gray
BPS: Keith McBey & Randy Remick
Café Déjà Vu: Brenda Martel & Tony Felch
Coldwell Banker: Susan Spooner, Kathy McLellan & Sue Ippolito
Color Me Christmas: Jennifer & Richard Fielders & Sherri Collis
Crossfit Juggernaut: Anna Terry
Dream Team Supreme: Matt Resca & Ashley Riopel
Fruitcakes: Rhonda Humiston & Tracy Neal
Fusion: Jaimie Sousa & Brandee Loughlin
Gunstock "A Snowball's Chance in…”: Robin Rowe & Jennifer Karnen
Laconia Harley Iron Butts: Meghan Dodds & Lyndsey Cole
Ladies of the Lake: Holly Ruggieri & Kathy Drouin
Lily's Angels: Bethany Davis & Angela Pickowicz
Litterhof Kennel: Brian Beetle & Lois Cole
Merry Misfits: Samantha Jewett, Ruth McLaughlin & Angie Carignan
Merry Stoolers: Lisa Fowler & Cheryl O'Hara
Naughty & Nice: Lisa Abreau
Nutcrackers: Ashley Davis, Becky Whitcher & Rachel Xavier
Patrick's King's Corner: Janet McKone, Eric Vachon & Rob Finlayson
Real Downtown Santas: Lisa Cornish, Janet Brough & Trish Tryon
Santa's Sheriffs: Jen Schillinger & Mike Moyer
Tagg Team: Butch & Judi Taggart
The Rising Suns: Rick Hopper & Julie Hart
Verani Realty Reindeer: Greg & Deb Peverly & Susan Cummins
WYC Diving Ducks: Andrea Morin & Jason Bordeau
“The Children’s Auction anticipates the need for assistance to children and families will continue to grow in the coming year” said Jaimie Sousa, chairperson of the Children’s Auction board. “We’re delighted and amazed that these people are continuing to step up for their community. We are all very appreciative.”
For more information, visit www.childrensauction.com or email abeetle@metrocast.net.
