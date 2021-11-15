“Teaming up” to sponsor leadership program

LACONIA — The Laconia-based architectural firm Misiaszek Turpin pllc recently “teamed up” with colleagues at Team Engineering of Bedford, to co-sponsor the History & Culture Program Day for the non-profit group, Leadership Lakes Region. “We work collaboratively on projects with our friends at Team Engineering so a joint sponsorship of a non-profit program seemed like a natural thing to do” said Claire Wilkens, AIA, of Misiaszek Turpin pllc. “This is a great financial boost for our Program,” stated Program Coordinator Jennifer McLean. “We rely on our community business partners to enable us to present our leadership programs which are now in their 23rd year,” she added. The sponsorship donation will go to cover the costs associated with presenting a day’s worth of information concerning the history and culture of our Lakes Region to the 25 area professionals who comprise the leadership class. The scheduled program was planned by McLean in concert with Architect Wilkens and her classmates from last year’s Leadership class, Tiffany Baert and Brad Melson. Topics included the historic significance of the Belknap Mill, a narrated walking tour of downtown Laconia, a review of Lakes Region history, a practical interactive leadership discussion using examples from the film “Gettysburg” and a tour of the renovated Colonial Theater tracing its history from performance center to cinema and back to a performing arts center for the entire region. The current leadership class members represent 14 towns/cities in New Hampshire including Gilford, Laconia, Center Harbor, Moultonborough, Meredith, Loudon, Tilton, Canterbury, Sanbornton, Gilmanton, Wolfeboro, Milton, Holderness and Plymouth. The class consists of bankers, public safety personnel, non-profit directors/staff, a town administrator, healthcare professionals , a financial planner and ski industry managers. The Board of Leadership Lakes Region extends its deep appreciation to Misiaszek Turpin pllc and Team Engineering for their sponsorship which made History & Culture Day possible. For more information about the work of our sponsors; Visit www.MyTeamEngineering.com and www.misiaszekturpin.com.
