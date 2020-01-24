LACONIA — Taylor Community has several very talented artists. Join us Monday, Feb. 3 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Woodside Building to see displays of their works and talk to the artists who created them.
This event is free and open to the public
Follow Taylor Community on Facebook to keep up with all our free, public events. Visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 366-1400 for more information about this premiere not-for-profit Continuing Care Retirement Community in the Lakes Region.
