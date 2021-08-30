LACONIA — As COVID infection rates in Belknap County continue to rise at uncomfortable levels, Taylor Community is taking proactive steps to ensure the safety of residents and staff.
For this reason, as of Aug. 30, public concerts, lectures, and other activities open to the public will now be limited to Taylor Community residents and their guests only. This includes any advertised upcoming concerts, including those scheduled for Sept. 5, 12 and 26.
The Woodside Gym and Pool will be open to residents only.
All visitors (including vendors) who will be going inside any public buildings will be required to wear a mask.
Taylor Community management thanks everyone for their patience as they err on the side of caution to protect residents and staff.
Direct any questions to the marketing office at 366-1400.
