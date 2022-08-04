TILTON — Tanger Outlets Tilton invites shoppers to kick-off the start of the school season in style with its Lakes Region Food Truck Festival & Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with food trucks onsite from noon to 5 p.m.
Families can celebrate their scholars with an array of fun-filled activities, including a selection of New England’s best food trucks, free face painting and caricature drawings, live cooking demonstrations from local celebrity chef and winner of "Chopped," Evan Hennessey, live music provided by Performers on the Go Music on the Rise, street performances by Rick Adam as seen on America’s Got Talent, games, giveaways, and more. This event is co-hosted by the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce.
