LACONIA — Lakes Region Community Developers has joined forces with partners, HOMEteam, Franklin Savings Bank, and Grappone Automotive Group to create Take the Wheel NH, a program to help those with low or moderate income get into reliable, fuel-efficient vehicles they can afford. The program is currently available only to those living and/or working in the Lakes Region.
Take the Wheel NH understands the important role transportation plays in a family’s well-being. Without a public transportation system, it is vital to have an affordable and reliable vehicle to get to work, school and all the places people need to go. That is why TWNH was created.
TWNH is more than an auto lender. Their financial coaches get to know participants beyond what they put on a standard loan application. They know you are more than a credit score. TWNH helps participants overcome the financial barriers that are stopping them from getting ahead and attaining a fair car loan.
TWNH takes participants through a program that will help them focus on their financial goals, work through paying down debt, become a more educated car buyer/owner and determine the right vehicle type and price, to secure the loan and schedule a time to go car shopping. It takes work on the participant’s part, but TWNH is there to help every step of the way. The program also offers a fair interest rate that is based on successful graduation of the program, not the person’s credit score. In addition, car loan refinancing is available for those looking to lower their car loan interest rate.
“We know how crucial reliable transportation can be to one’s overall wellbeing and that affording a reliable car isn’t always easy,” said Caitlin Meaney, program manager for Take the Wheel NH. “With our partners, we are excited to offer Take the Wheel NH in the Lakes Region and help people get on the road with affordable reliable transportation.”
For more information, or to apply for Take the Wheel NH, visit TakeTheWheelNH.com or call Lakes Region Community Developers at 603-524-0747 ext. 108.
About Lakes Region Community Developers:
Lakes Region Community Developers is a non-profit organization whose mission is to create opportunities for the Lakes Region to thrive by developing healthy homes, creating vibrant community assets, and engaging residents. LRCD was founded in 1988 as the Laconia Area Community Land Trust. In 2017, it expanded its mission and changed its name to reflect the broader work of the organization.
