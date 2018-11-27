Most of us don’t realize just how much food we waste. Uneaten leftovers, scraps from cooking, and other sources of food waste make it to our trash cans every day. According to the EPA, 95% of food thrown away ends up in landfills or combustion facilities. We can help save money, address food insecurities, and conserve resources if we minimize our food waste.
Learning to reduce our food waste can have a number of benefits especially for the earth. It can help reduce methane emissions from landfills, conserve energy and resources associated with food production, and prevent compostable materials from ending up in landfills. Personally, it helps you save money by buying less food. Any extra non-perishable food can be donated to local pantries and food banks.
There are plenty of ways you can work toward reducing food waste. Here are a few that you can start incorporating into your daily routine:
· Make a list of all the food you have in your fridge before you go grocery shopping to make sure you don’t buy extra.
· Go grocery shopping less frequently and only when you need to.
· Freeze produce or recipes that you know you won’t be able to finish before they go bad.
· Understand “sell-by,” “use-by,” “best-by,” and expiration dates.
· Repurpose your food. Think stale bread for croutons or vegetable scraps for soup sock.
· When you eat out, share with others or order only what you’ll eat.
· Donate any untouched and safe food to food banks and local pantries.
· Start a compost pile at home, or find a local composting service that will take your scraps.
Composting is a great way to repurpose food waste as well as other organic waste. The basic ingredients of a good compost pile includes “brown” materials that provide carbon (such as dried leaves, dead grass, wood shavings), “green” materials that provide nitrogen (such as freshly cut grass, food scraps like fruit and vegetable peels, and coffee grounds), and just enough water to create a moist environment. For best results, you should follow the 1:3 Rule. For every one part of green material, top it with three parts of brown material. Composting doesn’t need to be hard; there are plenty of resources online to help you get started! A great resource is a Composting at Home brochure created by the Northeast Waste Management Officials’ Association (NEWMOA).
Are you going to start composting? Tweet us @NHDES to tell us how you manage your food waste.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.