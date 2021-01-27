The Lakes Region Planning Commission’s Transportation Technical Advisory Committee will meet Wednesday, Feb. 3, from 2-4 p.m.
The TAC will discuss Road Surface Management services offered by LRPC, and will be joined by Executive Councilor Joseph Kenney for an informal discussion of transportation issues in the Lakes Region.
As a result of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 public health crisis and pursuant to Emergency Order #12 issued by Governor Sununu on March 23, 2020 regarding the state of emergency currently extended through February 11, 2021 pursuant to the Governor’s Executive Order 2021-01, the Lakes Region Planning Commission has determined that this meeting of its Transportation Advisory Committee will not be held at a physical location, but will be conducted via Zoom.
There are two ways for the public to access the meeting: Online at this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82016194023 or by telephone at 1-929-205-6099 and enter Zoom Meeting ID 820 1619 4023. These instructions are also provided on the LRPC website at www.LakesRPC.org.
Anyone who has trouble accessing the meeting can call 603-279-5334 or e-mail admin@lakesrpc.org for assistance.
