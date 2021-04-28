MEREDITH — The Xavier Group and Surfside Burger Bar in Meredith are joining forces to raise funds to finish the pavilion structure at the Meredith Skatepark. This is the final piece to successfully complete the multi-year project.
Join them on May 20 from 3-8 p.m. at Surfside Burger Bar to help them reach their goal. Surfside has graciously offered to donate 10% of their food sales, and The Xavier Group will match their total.
There will be a huge raffle with prizes from some amazing local businesses, live music, and the best burgers in the lakes region.
