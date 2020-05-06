Volunteer Driver Program

Interlakes Community Caregivers services like rides free of charge to neighbors in need. Here, volunteer Deb Thibotout provides a ride last year to a neighbor for a medical appointment. (Courtesy Photo)

MOULTONBOROUGH — Interlakes Community Caregivers will participate in NH Gives Day, June 9 at 6 p.m. to June 10 at 6 p.m.

NH Gives, an initiative of the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits, is a 24-hour, online fundraising event for local nonprofits.

To participate, visit NHGives.org and select Interlakes Community Caregivers. The site also gives information about the other nonprofits participating across the state.

For more information, contact 603-253-9275 or Director.Caregivers@gmail.com, or visit  InterlakesCommunityCaregivers.org.

