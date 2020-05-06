MOULTONBOROUGH — Interlakes Community Caregivers will participate in NH Gives Day, June 9 at 6 p.m. to June 10 at 6 p.m.
NH Gives, an initiative of the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits, is a 24-hour, online fundraising event for local nonprofits.
To participate, visit NHGives.org and select Interlakes Community Caregivers. The site also gives information about the other nonprofits participating across the state.
For more information, contact 603-253-9275 or Director.Caregivers@gmail.com, or visit InterlakesCommunityCaregivers.org.
