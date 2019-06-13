LACONIA — Prepare for the 2019-2020 hockey season with Coach Connor Bates. There are 10 sessions, twice weekly on Monday and Thursday at 6 p.m. The series runs July 8-Aug. 8.
Sessions will be held at the Wolves Training Center across the street from Merrill Fay Arena. Sessions are open to ages 10-20.
Workouts will include power and strength training, hockey-specific conditioning, puck skills and shot training.
For more information, contact Coach Bates at connormbates@gmail.com. The cost is $100 for the summer. To register, visit www.ne-wolveshockey.com.
