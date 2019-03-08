MEREDITH — Presented by the Inter-Lakes School District and the Call to Action Community Coalition, a documentary program will be held Wednesday, March 13, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium.
The documentary 'If They Had Known' is narrated by students who lost their friend Clay Soper to misuse of prescription drugs and alcohol. According to the film's website, www.Iftheyhadknown.com, “It is not a film about addiction or substance abuse. It is a candid film spoken by kids to kids about the risks of recreationally mixing prescription drugs with alcohol. The film is an honest and emotional account of a real event. It is a valuable viewing experience, especially for young people who may find that it reflects some of their own experiences.”
Parents, grandparents, students and community members are welcome to attend this free event. After the documentary, a panel of local medical and law enforcement professionals will help the group reflect on the documentary, and discuss the warning signs and actions steps needed in case of such an emergency.
For more information, contact Lisa Ransom, outreach counselor for the Inter-Lakes School District, at 603-279-6162.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.