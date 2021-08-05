WEIRS BEACH — From the sounds of Las Vegas to Country Music visitors will enjoy easy listening to Old Time Rock & Roll, add a touch of Gospel and this show has it all. Of course no show is complete with the The King. The Weirs Community Park Association is bringing back Stan Jr. “The Showman” on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m.
The Weirs Community Park Association is sponsoring this FREE event at the Weirs Community Park’s outdoor Amphitheater. Be sure to bring lawn chairs to place on the grassy tiered seating area. Find a spot facing the stage and relax listening to your old favorites. Enjoy the comfortable sound system, plenty of parking and state of the art restrooms.
Weirs Park Amphitheater is located at 49 Lucerne Ave., Weirs Beach from 6-8 p.m. In the event of rain, the show will be rescheduled to a later date.
Save The Date: The next performance will be Saxx Roxx on Friday night, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m.
For more information contact: The Weirs Community Park Amphitheater and Pavilion are available to reserve for special events. parks@city.lacoinia.nh.us or 524-5046. The Weirs Community Park Association meets monthly and new members are always welcome to join. Learn more at: 366-5185.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.