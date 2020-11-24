LACONIA — The St. Vincent de Paul/Children’s Foundation Christmas Angel program is taking applications and handing out packages at the St. Vincent de Paul Society, located at 1269 Union Avenue, in Laconia. starting Tuesday, Dec. 1. The program will be open on Tuesdays — Dec. 1 and 8 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and Thursdays — Dec. 3 and 10 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
This program is available to families with children ages birth to 18 years old. An outfit of clothing, socks, underwear/diapers and personal hygiene items will be given for each child. Any additional items in the package are through the generosity of anonymous donors.
Due to COVID-19 there will be a change in sign up and pick up procedures. Instructions will be posted outside the Food Pantry door. Parents will wait outside for their number to be called to turn in the request form and then they will wait in their vehicle for their number to be call to pick up their items by the Food Pantry garage door. Custodial parents/grandparents/foster parents are asked to bring the appropriate paperwork if they have sole or split custody of the children.
Anyone wishing to make a donation of cash or new clothing, can stop by the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, at 1269 Union Avenue, Laconia (next to McDonald’s) or by mail to SVDP Children’s Foundation, PO Box 6123, Laconia, NH 03247.
