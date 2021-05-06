PLYMOUTH — National Nurses Week is May 6-12, and nowhere is that respected more in Grafton County than at Speare Memorial Hospital. Staffed with approximately 160 nurses, technicians, licensed nursing assistants, and health unit coordinators, Speare is pleased to recognize the nursing department for the essential contributions they make towards outstanding patient care.
“Often recognized as the most trusted of professionals, nurses are committed to protecting, promoting, and improving healthcare for all across a wide range of roles and work settings,” says Kris Hering, chief nursing officer at Speare.
The American public has ranked nurses as the most honest and ethical professionals for 19 years in a row in annual Gallup polls.
“Speare Memorial Hospital is extremely proud of its nursing team and grateful to each member for the incredible work they do each and every day,” says Hering.
Over this past year, the strength and bravery of nurses have been center-stage across the globe. The world has witnessed nurses working tirelessly through this pandemic, demonstrating that in times of great need, nurses are at our side to provide expert care and comfort while serving as a source of hope and support for the health of our communities.
“The COVID pandemic has tested this nursing community in unprecedented ways,” says Hering, “and despite this, their resolve to take care of patients and put patients first has not wavered.”
Speare Memorial Hospital is an acute care, critical access hospital and healthcare provider serving Plymouth and the communities of Central New Hampshire. Visit online at www.spearehospital.com and on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.