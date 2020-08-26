NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center recently welcomed Marcus Weeks to its board of directors. Weeks is senior vice president and senior retail banking officer for Meredith Village Savings Bank, where he is responsible for strategic leadership for retail banking and business development.
As an active community member for many years, Weeks was familiar with the organization’s reputation for helping children and families. During a visit, Weeks enjoyed observing staff members work with students and witnessed firsthand their patience, understanding and professionalism.
Outside of work, Weeks enjoys spending time with his wife and son, and growing his family’s newfound passion for the theater.
To learn more about the Spaulding Youth Center board of directors, visit spauldingyouthcenter.org/aboutus/leadership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.