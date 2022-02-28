BELMONT — Belmont Library is partnering with four other local libraries to bring you a virtual program to inspire your spring cleaning. Shannon Honeycutt will be bringing the life-changing magic of tidying to you through her Spark Joy program. You will learn the KonMari philosophy and guiding principles needed to tidy once and for all and leave feeling motivated to Spark Joy in your home, office, and life. Register at rebrand.ly/sparkjoy.
Winter reading ends in March, and to wrap it up the library is having a winter wonderland party. Expect stories, games, crafts, snacks, and more. The party will be on Saturday,l March 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Weekly programs continue in March after a two week break from March 14 to 25. During this time the library will instead be offering take home St. Patrick’s Day and Rainbow themed packets. These will be available while they last, so come in early in the week. After the break, check the calendar for the complete program schedule. Offered are two weekly storytimes, as well as bi-weekly craft programs and teen and tween clubs.
The non-fiction book group is centered on Fuzz: when nature breaks the law by Mary Roach.Join "America’s funniest science writer" (Peter Carlson, Washington Post), Mary Roach, on an irresistible investigation into the unpredictable world where wildlife and humans meet. The discussion is set for Thursday, March 10 at 1 p.m. The Friday fiction book group meets on March 18 at 10:30 a.m. to discuss The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman.
The Belmont Public Library is open six days a week and any time at www.belmontpubliclibrary.org, serving the community with books, digital resources, and cultural programming.
