GILMANTON — The Gilmanton Energy Committee is pleased to announce Solarize Gilmanton, a solarize campaign aimed at lowering the cost of solar energy for Gilmanton residents, businesses and farms. The Solarize Gilmanton campaign goal is to complete at least 15 solar installations in Gilmanton this year.
Solarize Gilmanton offers the Gilmanton community special campaign pricing for completing solar installations with our selected partner solar installer. The pricing is tiered, allowing the cost to go down for everyone as more residents sign contracts to go solar.
SunFlower, LLC is Solarize Gilmanton’s partner solar installer. Through a robust competitive bid process, the Gilmanton Energy Committee evaluated proposals from multiple local solar companies. SunFlower was the clear choice for our community. Located in Gilmanton, SunFlower has a close connection to the town. Being a small, locally-owned company, they’re able to offer faster installations, more attentive customer service, and competitive pricing. SunFlower also has some unique offerings, like bi-facial (double-sided) solar panels to boost solar production, and pollinator services (flowering garden beds co-located with ground-mount systems that improve the functionality of the panels while providing habitat for bees and butterflies).
The Solarize Gilmanton kick-off event is planned for April 17 at 9 a.m. Gilmanton residents and business owners are invited to attend remotely via Facebook Live or in-person at the Gilmanton Year Round Library. Interested residents and business owners can learn more at our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/SolarizeGilmanton/) and sign up for a site visit to see if solar is right for their home or business at www.sunflower.earth/solarizegilmanton.
