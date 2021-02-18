Curious if your NH small business has the perfect roof for a solar array and how utilizing solar energy can help your bottom line? New Hampshire Rural Renewables and the USDA Rural Development REAP programs are here to provide the answers to your questions.
Join New Hampshire Rural Renewables and USDA for an hour-long webinar on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. Sandra Jones and Andy Duncan with NHRR, and USDA Rural Development’s Ken Yearman will detail how your small business can receive no-cost technical assistance, how to access financial incentives such as a USDA REAP grant, and the tangible steps to get you there.
The webinar will cover how NH businesses qualify for NHRR’s no-cost, vendor-neutral technical assistance and how NH small businesses can access incentives to fund over 50% of their solar project costs.
Andy Duncan, from Lakes Region Community College, will explain NH Rural Renewables’ vendor-neutral technical assistance services. “Small businesses located in 80% of New Hampshire’s geographic area are eligible for our no-cost services,” says Mr. Duncan, “to assist with reducing their energy costs through solar energy, modern wood heat and energy efficiency.” Sandra Jones, director of the Plymouth area renewable energy initiative, will feature a central NH farm that NHRR recently assisted with the process of picking a site, selecting a solar installer, obtaining financial incentives and bringing a solar array on-line.
The webinar will conclude with USDA Rural Development Energy Coordinator Ken Yearman providing tips for successful applications to the Rural Energy for America Program grant program, which can provide up to 25% towards renewable and energy efficiency project costs.
To receive the Zoom link for the webinar, please sign-up via the NH Rural Renewables web site: www.lrcc.edu/nhrr. For more information, contact Andy Duncan, aduncan@ccsnh.edu, tel. 603-366-5329.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.