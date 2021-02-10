GILFORD — Join the Gilford Public Library and Parks and Rec on a winter weather snowshoe hike through Ramblin’ Vewe Farm on Friday, Feb. 19 at 12:30 p.m. Wendy Oellers-Fulmer and Ron Fulmer will help to lead a nature hike through the farm, identifying animal tracks and pointing out the other neat things nature has to offer. You can sign up by calling the library to reserve our limited pairs of snowshoes or feel free to register and bring your own. The event will be about an hour and a half in length, dress warm.
