MANCHESTER — Southern New Hampshire University has named the following students to the fall 2021 president’s list.

ALTON

Virginia Skelley

ALTON BAY

Marissa Labrie

BARNSTEAD

Kathleen Bocash

Kassidy Kelley

Corey Porter

BELMONT

Jacob Roy)

Alexis Ladieu

Maria Hanson

Nikolas Haddock

Jacqueline Trottier

CENTER BARNSTEAD

Brittany Deflumeri

Cameron Michaud

CENTER HARBOR

Jesse Bunnell

GILFORD

Liam Merriam

Jacob Guay

Daniel Brogan

David Guyotte

GILMANTON

Andrew Strzepek

Mariah Finley-Gardner

Taylor Hurst

Kelsey Harriman

Sophia Wrobel

LACONIA

Sarah Wilkens

Lexys Bladecki

Caleb Kneuer

Teo Chanthasak

Caitlyn Converse

Autumn Hendricks

Melanie Candelaria

Megan Long

Mark Hassler

Brandon Greene

Scott Roberts

Daniel Murphy

MEREDITH

Ash Taylor

Brittany Brennan

Jacquelyn Galea

MOULTONBOROUGH

Jacob Burton

Craig Harrigan

James Baxter

NEW HAMPTON

William Cantwell

Meghan Murray

NORTHFIELD

Chelsea Goulet

Kate Chase

Corey Arbogast

Alexis Garside

Gregory Cyr

PLYMOUTH

Madison Kiley

Megan Rebele

David James

SANBORNTON

Jevanie Rubner

Brittany Davis

Grace Therrien

