MANCHESTER — Southern New Hampshire University has named the following students to the fall 2021 president’s list.
ALTON
Virginia Skelley
ALTON BAY
Marissa Labrie
BARNSTEAD
Kathleen Bocash
Kassidy Kelley
Corey Porter
BELMONT
Jacob Roy)
Alexis Ladieu
Maria Hanson
Nikolas Haddock
Jacqueline Trottier
CENTER BARNSTEAD
Brittany Deflumeri
Cameron Michaud
CENTER HARBOR
Jesse Bunnell
GILFORD
Liam Merriam
Jacob Guay
Daniel Brogan
David Guyotte
GILMANTON
Andrew Strzepek
Mariah Finley-Gardner
Taylor Hurst
Kelsey Harriman
Sophia Wrobel
LACONIA
Sarah Wilkens
Lexys Bladecki
Caleb Kneuer
Teo Chanthasak
Caitlyn Converse
Autumn Hendricks
Melanie Candelaria
Megan Long
Mark Hassler
Brandon Greene
Scott Roberts
Daniel Murphy
MEREDITH
Ash Taylor
Brittany Brennan
Jacquelyn Galea
MOULTONBOROUGH
Jacob Burton
Craig Harrigan
James Baxter
NEW HAMPTON
William Cantwell
Meghan Murray
NORTHFIELD
Chelsea Goulet
Kate Chase
Corey Arbogast
Alexis Garside
Gregory Cyr
PLYMOUTH
Madison Kiley
Megan Rebele
David James
SANBORNTON
Jevanie Rubner
Brittany Davis
Grace Therrien
