BRISTOL — “In the spring of 1953 in Bristol, a man in the prime of his life was dying. His death, however, would give birth to activities which would perpetuate his memory and instill in future generations the values for which he stood and provide a fuller life through awareness and new opportunities.” Samuel E. Worthen ingeniously recorded this statement while logging the history of the Slim Baker Conservation and Recreation area in February of 1982.
The area pays tribute to a man who had an impeccable ability to instill the understanding and appreciation of the great outdoors to those of any age. Everett “Slim” Baker, nicknamed Slim in accordance with his tall, lanky appearance, was a beloved Newfound Area NH Fish & Game Conservation officer from 1933 until his untimely death in June of 1953 at the age of 42.
Worthen, a lifetime member of the Slim Baker Foundation for Outdoor Education, Inc., continued in logging the area’s history with, “Slim was beloved in and beyond the Newfound Area in which he served. He had much to offer and much to live for. His friends, though helpless against the physical debilitation, determined to fight this cancer of nature by establishing a memorial while Slim still lived.”
Determined to keep the memory of their friend alive, on the night of March 9, 1953, C. Maurice Gray, John C. Greenan, Albert Genetti, Cheever Newhall, Luther Mitchell, and Richard “Wink” Tapply met as a community to form what thrives today as the Slim Baker Foundation for Outdoor Education, Inc. In establishing the foundation, it was determined a 125-acre tract of land owned at the time by Reba Follansbee immediately south of the Bristol town square would be an exemplary spot to honor Slim’s memory.
The land consists of two hills, then and now — known as Big and Little Round top, which between the two was once home to the main access road leading into the town of Bristol. Aside from providing access to Bristol valley, the parcel was perfectly raw and natural in its resources. Reba Follansbee supported the mission, in addition to Slim’s own ideals, and went on to generously donate the 125-acre parcel to the Bristol Federated Church in memory of her father, Herbert Follansbee. It was agreed the land was to be leased and used solely by the foundation newly formed in Slim Baker’s memory.
Seventy years later, the area now consists of 135 acres and is home to a rustic lodge, a network of nature trails and areas for camping, outdoor enjoyment and education. The area is maintained by the dedicated efforts of 20 individual board members who meet regularly to carry out the two main components of the foundation's mission:
1. To provide programs of outdoor recreation, nature study, and practical conservation for residents of the Newfound Area and visitors.
2. To perpetuate the memory, ideals and ideas of Everett D. “Slim” Baker.
The efforts of the Slim Baker Foundation are made possible by the generous support of membership donations.
The Slim Baker Area is maintained by the Slim Baker Foundation, and open year-round for hiking, snowshoeing, and camping. For more information, to make facilities reservations, or make a donation to the foundation, go to slimbaker.org.
