Everett “Slim” Baker

BRISTOL — “In the spring of 1953 in Bristol, a man in the prime of his life was dying. His death, however, would give birth to activities which would perpetuate his memory and instill in future generations the values for which he stood and provide a fuller life through awareness and new opportunities.” Samuel E. Worthen ingeniously recorded this statement while logging the history of the Slim Baker Conservation and Recreation area in February of 1982.

The area pays tribute to a man who had an impeccable ability to instill the understanding and appreciation of the great outdoors to those of any age. Everett “Slim” Baker, nicknamed Slim in accordance with his tall, lanky appearance, was a beloved Newfound Area NH Fish & Game Conservation officer from 1933 until his untimely death in June of 1953 at the age of 42.

