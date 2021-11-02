HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association on Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 7 to 8 p.m. for this month's virtual Squam Speaker Series featuring author Wendy Gorton, who will discuss her new book: 50 Hikes With Kids: New England!
During this Squam Speaker Series you'll hear from the author herself about what inspired this book and how you can use it to encourage family outings in nature.
Registration is required to attend this Squam Speaker Series. Visit www.squamlakes.org or call 603-968-7336 to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.