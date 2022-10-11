CAR SHOW

More than 60 custom, classic, vintage and antique cars were on display at the sixth annual "Red, White & Brew."(Courtesy photo/South End Media)

 Timothy J. Courtemanche

LACONIA — Over 300 attendees gathered at Funspot in Laconia to participate in the sixth annual "Red, White & Brew" event benefitting Easterseals NH’s Veterans Count on Saturday, Sept. 24. Over 30 vendors were on hand for the beer and wine festival. In addition, more than 60 custom, classic, vintage and antique cars were on display at the car show. Top prizes were awarded in four categories: American muscle, cassic, exotic, and custom built.

This year’s event featured a $5,000 grand prize 200-ticket mega raffle. The much-awaited raffle drawing turned into an emotional moment as winning ticket holder, Alan Young, generously donated the entire $5,000 back to Veterans Count.

