LACONIA — Over 300 attendees gathered at Funspot in Laconia to participate in the sixth annual "Red, White & Brew" event benefitting Easterseals NH’s Veterans Count on Saturday, Sept. 24. Over 30 vendors were on hand for the beer and wine festival. In addition, more than 60 custom, classic, vintage and antique cars were on display at the car show. Top prizes were awarded in four categories: American muscle, cassic, exotic, and custom built.
This year’s event featured a $5,000 grand prize 200-ticket mega raffle. The much-awaited raffle drawing turned into an emotional moment as winning ticket holder, Alan Young, generously donated the entire $5,000 back to Veterans Count.
"This kind-hearted gesture from Alan Young capped off a terrific day," said Pamela Hawkes, Easterseals NH chief development officer. “We greatly appreciate the attendees, participants, business owners, sponsors, staff and volunteers who made this event possible. The generosity shown by Alan embodies why we do what we do. It was a proud moment for everyone.”
Cynthia Makris from presenting sponsor, The Naswa Resort, added, “Red, White and Brew was a beautiful tribute to our veterans, active service members and their families. It also gives an opportunity for those that support them to show their appreciation. We are so grateful for both. And we thank our faithful sponsors who allow us to put on this amazing ‘fun-raising’ event.”
