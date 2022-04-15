GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is once again sponsoring the Shooter’s Gold Basketball Camp in Gilford this summer. The camp will be held on the Gilford Middle School outdoor basketball court from June 27 – June 30. Session 1 for children entering grades 1-4 will be run from 8–10 a.m. Session 2 for children entering grades 5-8 will be run from 10-noon. Participants may register through the Hogan Camps website at www.hogancamps.com.
For more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722.
