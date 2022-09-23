LACONIA — September is National Library Card Sign Up Month, and the Laconia Public Library would like to invite all who are eligible to come in and sign up for a library card, or to renew the one they already have. The Library has so many offerings, including books in regular and large print, audiobooks, graphic novels for all ages, music, movies, video games, a telescope, and two museum passes, all free for cardholders.

The Library hosts book clubs, craft programs, technology help, lectures and presentations, music and dancing for toddlers, and the always popular storytimes. Visit the building, and check out the new toys in the children’s room. Use the Wi-Fi, or computers and printer, read the newspaper, or just find a comfortable spot to browse our book collections. While you’re here, visit the rotating exhibit in our upstairs gallery.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.