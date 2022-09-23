LACONIA — September is National Library Card Sign Up Month, and the Laconia Public Library would like to invite all who are eligible to come in and sign up for a library card, or to renew the one they already have. The Library has so many offerings, including books in regular and large print, audiobooks, graphic novels for all ages, music, movies, video games, a telescope, and two museum passes, all free for cardholders.
The Library hosts book clubs, craft programs, technology help, lectures and presentations, music and dancing for toddlers, and the always popular storytimes. Visit the building, and check out the new toys in the children’s room. Use the Wi-Fi, or computers and printer, read the newspaper, or just find a comfortable spot to browse our book collections. While you’re here, visit the rotating exhibit in our upstairs gallery.
If you live, own property, go to school, or work in Laconia then you’re eligible for a free card. There are no age restrictions, the library just needs to see proof of residency, school, or employment. During September, if you’ve never had a library card before, the library is hosting a raffle for all brand-new cardholders to be entered to win a Kindle Fire HD 10 for signing up. The library competing in the Granite State Library Card Challenge with other participating libraries to see who can sign up the most new library cards.
