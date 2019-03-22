GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a Senior Moment-um program on Monday, March 25. They will meet at noon in the fellowship hall at Gilford Community Church. The program will include slices of pizza as well as games of bingo. In addition to pizza, garden salad and beverages will be provided. The cost of lunch is $4, and all participants will get two slices of pizza. RSVP no later than Thursday, March 22.
For more information or to RSVP, call the parks and recreation office at 603-527-4722.
